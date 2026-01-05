With the Gaza genocide, the world changed – sovereignty died and thuggery became a system

COMMENTARY: By Sameer Barghouthi

The road from Beijing to Taiwan no longer seems impossible.

Nothing appears to prevent Moscow — should it decide — from abducting the Ukrainian president from the heart of Kyiv.

There is no longer any real immunity protecting political leadership anywhere, including Iranian leaders. The reason is not international chaos.

The reason is Gaza.

Gaza: The moment of great exposure

Gaza is not a passing war, nor a limited regional conflict.

Gaza is the moment when the international system collapsed entirely.

In Gaza, the following fell:

International law;

The concept of sovereignty;

The neutrality of international institutions; and

The claim of Western values

A people were annihilated before the eyes of the world. Hospitals, schools, and United Nations facilities were destroyed. Children were killed. Starvation was used as a weapon.

And yet — no one was held accountable.

When the killer walks free in Gaza

Israel’s impunity in Gaza was not a detail; it was a dangerous precedent. A clear message reached every capital:

Do whatever you want, as long as you are protected by the United States. From that moment, red lines collapsed:

Sovereignty was no longer protected;

Leaders lost immunity;

Agreements lost meaning; and

International courts lost relevance

If the annihilation of a besieged city is possible, what prevents the kidnapping of a president, the assassination of a leader, or the toppling of an entire state?

America: From guardian of order to sponsor of crime

The United States is no longer a mediator or even a biased partner.

It has become the political guarantor of crime. It has:

Provided cover;

Supplied weapons;

Used the veto;

Obstructed accountability; and

And legitimised extermination

Then it has continued speaking of “international order” and “human rights” as if Gaza had never happened.

The end of the illusion of immunity

After Gaza, one truth has become clear to every world leader:

The United Nations does not protect;

Conventions do not save;

International law does not shield;

The only immunity that remains today is power; and

Those who do not possess it are potential targets.

This is why China is recalculating, Russia deals with law pragmatically, Iran understands that Western guarantees are an illusion, and many states are stepping out from under the American cloak.

Gaza was not the exception. It was the official declaration of the collapse of the global order.

In the age of American–Israeli thuggery:

Sovereignty has fallen;

Law has died;

Power has become the only source of legitimacy; and

Those without power are denied the right to live.

Sameer Barghouthi is an emeritus professor at Al-Quds University, Jerusalem, Palestine. This article was first published by Qatar Tribune.