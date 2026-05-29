How the Israeli military is illegally grabbing land ‘everywhere’

Jewish Voice for Peace

The Israeli military is illegally grabbing land across Gaza, Lebanon and Syria — with roughly 1000 sq km under their control, reports Al Jazeera English’s Open Source Unit.

In Gaza, the Israeli military cemented their most recent land grab following the “ceasefire” agreement signed on October 10, 2025, implementing a “yellow line” that put 200 sq km under Israeli control.

Since then, the Israeli military has constructed more than 40 sq km of earthen berms along the “yellow line” and is fortifying 38 military bases east of it, further corralling Palestinians into less than half of Gaza.

This is the exact opposite of what was planned under the ceasefire. Instead of phased withdrawal required, the Israeli state is stealing Palestinian land.

Despite another “ceasefire,” the Israeli military has resumed its ground invasion of Lebanon, pounding southern Lebanon with more than 120 air ​strikes in one of the heaviest days of bombing in weeks, as its soldiers attempted to push deeper into Lebanon and expand ground operations beyond the ceasefire demarcation.

More than 3000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since the Israeli military invaded Lebanon on March 16, 2026. According to Israeli military maps, Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon covers about 569 sq km, almost 20 percent of the entire country.

In southern Syria, Al Jazeera estimates the Israeli military controls about 235 sq km, based on permanent infrastructure they have erected.

With no officially recognised borders, this control is harder to map, but analysis of outposts and repeated incursions suggests a broader operational zone stretching from Jabal al-Sheikh in the north to the Yarmouk River near the Jordanian border.

We all have a role to play in stopping Israeli land theft, carried out through mass killing and forced displacement of Palestinians, Lebanese, and Syrians. Call on Congress and demand they fund people, not bombs.



What’s the fallout from Israel’s land grab Video: Al Jazeera Inside Story