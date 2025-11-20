RSF calls on Samoan PM to lift ‘unacceptable’ ban on Samoa Observer

Pacific Media Watch

The Paris-based global media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders has called on the Samoan Prime Minister to lift the ban preventing the daily newspaper Samoa Observer from attending government press conferences.

“The measure is totally unacceptable — it comes after one of its journalists filed a complaint over violence committed by the PM’s security officers,” said RSF in a post on its BlueSky news feed.

Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt “temporarily” banned the Samoa Observer on Monday from engagements with him and his ministers, triggering a wave of condemnation from Pacific and global media freedom organisations.

#Samoa: RSF is calling on the Prime Minister to lift the ban preventing the daily #SamoaObserver from attending government press conferences. The measure is totally unacceptable — it comes after one of its journalists filed a complaint over violence committed by the PM’s security officers. [image or embed] — RSF (@rsf.org) November 20, 2025 at 5:47 AM

As other criticism of the Samoan Prime Minister continued to flow during the week, former prime minister and leader of the Samoa Uniting Party, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, said the ban was a “clear attempt to silence scrutiny” and a serious decline in Samoa’s democratic standards.

Quoted in the Samoa Observer today, Fiame said that when a person held public office, transparency was an obligation, not a choice.

She warned that democracy weakened not through a single dramatic event, but through a series of actions that slowly eroded transparency and silenced independent voices.

Fiame said the banning of a major newspaper like the Samoa Observer could not be viewed as a simple administrative decision.

“It is an act that strikes at the heart of media freedom, a right that allows the public to understand and question those who hold power,” she said.

Fiame reflected on her own time as prime minister, noting that no journalist or media organisation had ever ever been shut out, regardless of how challenging their questions were.

She said leadership required openness, accountability, and the ability to face criticism without fear or restriction.

Meanwhile, the Samoa Observer’s editor, Shalveen Chand, reported that the Journalists Association of [Western] Samoa (JAWS) had also urged Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa to reconsider the decision and lift the ban on the newspaper’s journalists from attending his press conferences.

JAWS said in a statement it was deeply concerned that such bans might “become the norm” for the current government and for future governments.