Regional Pacific student journalists condemn Samoa PM’s ban as ‘deeply troubling’

Pacific Media Watch

Regional student journalists at the University of the South Pacific have condemned the Samoan Prime Minister’s ban on the Samoa Observer newspaper, branding it as a “deliberate and systemic attempt to restrict public scrutiny”.

The Journalism Students’ Association (JSA) at USP said in a statement today it was “deeply

concerned” about Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt’s ban on the Samoa Observer from his press conferences and his directive that cabinet ministers avoid responding to the newspaper’s questions.

“The recently imposed suspension signals not merely a rebuke of one newspaper, but a more deliberate and systemic attempt to restrict robust public scrutiny,” the statement said.

“It raises serious concerns about citizens’ right to information, as well as the erosion of transparency, accountability, and public trust.”

The statement, signed by JSA president Riya Bhagwan and regional representative Jean–Marc ‘Ake, said that equally worrying was a public declaration by the Journalists Association of Samoa’s (JAWS) executive who wished the Samoa Observer editor’s face “had been disfigured” during an assault outside the Prime Minister’s residence last Sunday.

“We also note reports of physical confrontations involving journalists outside the Prime Minister’s residence, which are deeply troubling. This is an alarming trend and signals a reverse, if not decline in media rights and freedom of speech, unless it is dealt with immediately,” the JSA said.

“With its long-standing dedication to reporting on governance, human rights, and social

accountability issues, the ban on the Samoa Observer strikes at the heart of public discourse and places journalists in a precarious position.

Not an isolated case

“It risks undermining their ability to report freely and without the fear of reprisal.”

Sadly, said the JSA statement, this was not an isolated case.

“Earlier this year, the JAWS president Lagi Keresoma faced defamation charges under Samoa’s libel laws over an article about a former police officer’s appeal to the Head of State.

“Samoa’s steep decline in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index further highlights the ongoing challenges confronting Samoan media.”

JAWS’ recent statement highlighting government attempts to control press conferences through a proposed guide, further added to the growing pattern of restrictions on press freedom in Samoa.

“These recent incidents, coupled with the exclusion of the Samoa Observer, send a chilling

warning to Samoan journalists and establish a dangerous precedent for media subservience at the highest levels,” said JSA.

“Journalists must be able to perform their work safely, without intimidation or assault,

as they carry out their responsibilities to the public. These incidents raise serious

questions about the treatment of media professionals and respect for journalistic work.

“As a journalism student association with many of our journalists and alumni working in

the region, we are committed to empowering the next generation of journalists.

“The JSA is especially concerned that these attacks are eroding youth confidence in the

profession.

“We believe strongly in defending a space where young people can enter a field that is critical to democratic accountability, public oversight, and civic engagement.”