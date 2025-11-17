Samoan PM back home as journalist alleges assault outside his residence

RNZ Pacific

Samoan Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt has returned home after an eight-week absence for medical treatment in New Zealand.

La’aulialemalietoa departed Apia for Auckland on a private jet just days after being sworn in as Samoa’s eighth prime minister on September 16.

The Samoan government had previously said he was expected to return to the country in a week after receiving treatment for a leg injury.

The Samoa Observer confirmed his arrival on Saturday after visiting his residence in Siusega.

However, attempts by reporters to seek comment from the prime minister were stopped by his supporters, who told them to leave.

The situation escalated when the Samoa Observer editor was allegedly assaulted by two men in the presence of police officers.

He has since lodged a formal complaint with the police.

La’aulialemalietoa later told reporters to come back on Monday.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.