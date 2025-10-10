‘Treated like animals’ – NZer activists detained by Israeli forces arrive home

By -
0
303
SHARE
Back in Aotearoa at Auckland International Airport today after the Israeli military abducted Global Sumud Flotilla participants on international waters heading for Gaza last month
Back in Aotearoa at Auckland International Airport today after the Israeli military abducted about 500 Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian participants on international waters heading for Gaza last week . . . Rana Hamida (from left), Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason speaking to news media. Image: Marika Khabazi/RNZ

RNZ News

Three New Zealanders, who were detained in Israel, after taking part in an international flotilla heading to Gaza, claim they were treated like animals.

Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason arrived at Auckland International Airport this afternoon, and were greeted by a crowd of supporters and loved ones.

Among the supporters were Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and MP Ricardo Menéndez March.

Members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained and deported from Israel last week, reported allegations of physical and psychological abuse by Israeli forces.


Video: RNZ News

Israel’s foreign ministry said the claims were “complete lies”, and the detainees rights were upheld, but Hamida and Sammour claimed conditions were harsh.

“We were there for almost a week, more or less, and we were treated like crap, to be honest,” Sammour said. “We were treated like animals.”

Hamida said: “It was a violation of what humanitarian law is.”

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March at Auckland Airport.
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March at Auckland Airport today. Image: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

Guards refused medicine
Sammour said one of their fellow prisoners was diabetic, but the guards refused to give him his insulin, but Hamida admitted the hardship they faced was just a fraction of that experienced by the occupants of Gaza.

People gathered at Auckland Airport to welcome home the New Zealanders who were on the flotilla to Gaza.
People gathered at Auckland Airport to welcome home the New Zealanders who were on the flotilla to Gaza. Image: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

The flotilla, a group of dozens of boats carrying 500 people — including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg — had been trying to break Israel’s blockade.

Leason’s father, Adi Leason, earlier told RNZ’s Midday Report he was “immensely proud” of his 18-year-old son.

Samuel Leason hugging his father Adi Leason.
Samuel Leason hugging his father Adi Leason. Image: Marika Khabazi/RNZ

“We’ve been going to mass every Sunday for 18 years with Samuel, and he must have been listening and taking something of that formation on board. It’s lovely to see a young man with a deep conscience caring so deeply about people who he will never meet and to put himself in harm’s way for them.”

Samuel Leason felt a mix of relief and anger upon returning to New Zealand. He said it was amazing to see his family again, but he felt frustrated that the New Zealand government did not do more to intervene.

The trio said they had not been discouraged and planned to mobilise more than ever.

More than 67,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed since Israel launched its retaliation for Hamas’ 2023 attack, which killed about 1200 Israelis.

The first stage of a Gaza ceasefire came into force today.

Rana Hamida greeting loved ones and supporters.
Rana Hamida greeting loved ones and supporters. Image: Marika Khabazi/RNZ
Samuel Leason with his family.
Samuel Leason with his family. Image: Marika Khabazi/RNZ
Youssef Sammour, is one of the three New Zealanders who returned on Friday.
Youssef Sammour, one of the three New Zealanders who returned to Auckland today. Image: Marika Khabazi/RNZ

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS