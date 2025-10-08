NZ flotilla members arrive in Jordan, state news agency says

More than 100 people who were part of the intercepted flotilla to Gaza — including those from New Zealand — have entered Jordan.

The country’s state news agency said the 131 people entered through the King Hussein Bridge after arrangements to ensure their safe passage.

They reportedly included people from several countries including New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The father of Samuel Leason — one of the three from New Zealand held by Israel — told RNZ his son, Rana Hamida and Youssef Sammour had been released.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has confirmed the three New Zealanders detained by Israel have been released.

An MFAT spokesperson said on Wednesday morning that the trio were on board buses containing other deportees which have now crossed into Jordan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) said on Tuesday night it did not respond to non-urgent queries after hours, and would respond on Wednesday morning.

Initially in disbelief

Adi Leason said he was initially in disbelief when his son Samuel called him late on Tuesday night. He said it was a quick call and it was fantastic to hear the teenager’s voice.

“It was little taste, just a little moment where the connection’s made and you don’t know … someone’s okay until they tell you themselves. And Samuel’s told us in no uncertain terms — he’s back.”

Leason said his son sounded surprisingly good.

“He sounded really buoyant and hopeful and he just kept saying, ‘I’ve got so many stories dad, I’ve got so many stories.’

“He said he’d been incarcerated in a cage with Nelson Mandela’s grandson, and they’d become buddies.”

Leason said he understood the flotilla participants had spent time in a big hall, “kinda being paraded and berated by the authorities”.

“Then the other times when they were crammed in … Samuel mentioned 11 crammed into a cell at one time.”

Fellow New Zealanders

He said Samuel confirmed that he was with fellow New Zealanders, Rana Hamida and Youssef Sammour, “that they were together, that they were free”.

Leason said his son was hoping to be back in the county by the end of the week.

Earlier, Leason said he thought the New Zealanders and Australians were being kept together.

“And they are being put up in a hotel at their — just to stress this — at their own expense … so, no cost to the taxpayer.”

He understood the New Zealanders’ passports had been returned to them, but their other personal belongings had not.

“We don’t know the exact details on that. Their passports are in their possession which is going to speed up the ability to book flights and get home as soon as possible.”

A welcome home celebration was being planned for Saturday, Leason said.

Relieved ordeal is over

Meanwhile, the partner of a New Zealand doctor detained by Israel is relieved the ordeal is over after confirmation of her release.

New Zealand-born Bianca Webb-Pullman was part of the aid flotilla to Gaza and was counted officially as Australian because she was using an Australian passport.

She and other participants are now in Jordan.

Stephen Rowe said it had been a sleepless week.

“It was terrible, there was no way we could really contact her, we were left completely in the dark.

“And of course we were aware of reports coming out of conditions in the prison and how bad they were, so yeah, it was incredibly worrying.”

He said he was “extremely relieved” last night to learn of her release and said Webb-Pullman had since managed to call her mother.

‘Obviously shaken’

“She’s obviously shaken . . . But as far as I know, she’s okay.”

Rowe said he planned to fly to Melbourne to meet Webb-Pullman at the end of the week.

“It’s been just a horrible experience but that part of it is over and I know that she and the rest of the people on the flotilla don’t really want this to be about them.

“They really want this to be much more about the people of Gaza and ending their suffering.

“I know that the reason Bianca was on the flotilla was that she’d just finally had enough.”

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.