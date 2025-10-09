Netanyahu claims ceasefire ‘success’ but Israeli public sees him as obstacle

By Hamdah Salhut of Al Jazeera

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a flurry of statements in the last couple of hours, claiming that the announced agreement over the first phase of the ceasefire in the war on Gaza is because of Israel’s military pressure.

It’s because of Israel’s continuous military activity. It’s because of the objectives that Netanyahu had outlined at the beginning of the war — that’s why they reached this point.

But the reality on the ground shows a much different story.

Most of the captives who were released from the Gaza Strip were done through diplomatic means, through these ceasefire deals or through direct negotiations with the Americans.

It wasn’t really due to these advanced military operations that the army and the government alike were touting.

Netanyahu is not just under pressure internationally but domestically from the family members of those captives who have been held for two years and a day, and who have been advocating for their release every week – protesting, taking to the streets, saying they have no faith in their own leadership.

If you look on social media and if you see the statements from their family members, if you see anything relating to the captives and their families from the last week or so, it has all been thanks to President Trump. It’s all thanks to the US envoy, Steve Witkoff.

There has been no praise or thanks to the prime minister because this is a population that believes Netanyahu got in the way of many deals — such as back in July 2024, when mediators said they were at the finish line.

But at the 11th hour, Netanyahu decided to insert new conditions and essentially reneged on the entire ceasefire agreement.

Salhut reported later:

“In a few hours time, the Israeli government is going to convene and they are going to vote on this ceasefire agreement.

“After they vote, the Israeli military will then withdraw to one of those lines that were presented in the map that President Trump posted on his social media.

“Then, 72 hours after that, the captives are going to be released by Hamas. We are hearing from the Americans that it could take place on Monday.

“President Trump has been talking about Israel’s international isolation, about how they’ve become a pariah state. But they are not just isolated on a political level; it is also economic. It is also through cultural forums. It’s also a lot of different spaces in the world.”

Al Jazeera is reporting from Amman, Jordan, because it has been banned from Israel and the occupied West Bank.

I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable,…