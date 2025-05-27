PSNA condemns NZ’s ‘indifference to mass murder’ as Israel blocks aid to starving Palestinians

Asia Pacific Report

New Zealand humanitarian aid for Gaza worth up to $29 million is being blocked by Israel on the border of the besieged enclave, says the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa.

PSNA co-chair John Minto said in a statement today that this aid was loaded on some of the 9000 aid trucks sitting ready on the border with Gaza to try to lift the Israeli created famine.

Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel, and nearly all water supplies entering Gaza three months ago and the Gaza Health Ministry reports that the Palestinian death toll has now topped 54,000 since the war on the enclave began.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said last week that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was “simply intolerable”.

Minto said that since then — while Israel had refused to allow more than a trickle of aid into Gaza, and escalated its already horrific military onslaught — the only public statement by Peters had been to offer condolences for the shooting of two Israeli diplomats in Washington.

“Our government’s selective indifference to mass murder is making all of us complicit,” Minto said.

Famine has begun and the UN has cited 14,000 babies are at imminent risk of starving to death.

UN officials estimate 600 truckloads of aid a day are needed to feed the people in Gaza.

Gaza’s own local food production has been destroyed by Israel.

Some 70 percent of Gaza is already occupied by Israel or under Israeli evacuation orders.

NZ ‘must take lead again’

Minto said New Zealand had taken a lead in the past and must do so again.

“Our government should be advocating internationally for the enforcement of a protective no-fly zone over Gaza, and a multinational military protection for aid convoys so they can go into Gaza whether Israel approves them or not,” he said.

“At home we should be sending Israel an equally clear message. We must send the Israeli ambassador packing and immediately sanction Israel by ending all trade and other links.

“As each day passes with no concrete action from New Zealand, our government is linking us with the most massive and ongoing war crime of the 21st century.

“Our government will never live down it’s complicity but might salvage some credibility by acting now.”