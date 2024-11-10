NZ’s Treaty Principles Bill protest hīkoi begins in Far North

RNZ News

A national hīkoi across Aotearoa New Zealand began today in the small Far North town of Te Kāo.

Supporters gathered at Pōtahi Marae, before setting out tomorrow on the first leg of the long journey south.

Travellers from Bluff at the far end of the South Island are also travelling toward Wellington to join the North Island group.



Toitū te Tiriti . . . the Māori activist group fighting for the treaty. Video: RNZ

On November 19, the hīkoi is planned to arrive on Parliament grounds, having gathered supporters from the very top and bottom of New Zealand through the nine-day journey.

Toitū te Tiriti organiser Eru Kapa-Kingi told RNZ the hīkoi was as much about Māori unity as it was opposition to government policy — in particular, the Treaty Principles Bill, which had been expected to be tabled at Parliament on November 18, the day before the hīkoi was set to arrive.

However, the Bill was tabled earlier than expected, on November 7, a move many Māori leaders labelled an attempt to undermine the the hīkoi.

In a statement posted to the Toitū te Tiriti Instagram page, Kapa-Kingi said no changes would be made to the planned hīkoi.

“We always knew a shuffle like this would come along, this is not unexpected from this coalition, they have shown us who they are for the past year.

“However this timing change does not matter, our kaupapa could never be, and will not be overshadowed. In fact, this just gives us more kaha (strength) to get on our whenua and march for our mokopuna.

“Bills come and go, but Te Tiriti is infinite, and so are we; our plans will not change. Kia kaha tātou.”

Disruptions likely on some roads – police

Police have warned that some disruption is likely on roads and highways, as the hīkoi passes through.

Superintendent Kelly Ryan said police would keep Waka Kotahi and local councils updated about the roads, so drivers in each area could find updates. She recommended travellers “plan accordingly”.

Police have also been in contact with the hīkoi organisers, she said: “Our discussions with organisers to date have been positive and we expect the hīkoi to be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner.

“We’ve planned for large numbers to join the hīkoi, with disruption likely to some roads, including highways and main streets along the route.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said it would also be monitoring the impact of the hīkoi on highways, and would provide real-time updates on any delays or disruptions.

A police Major Operations Centre has been set up at the Wellington national headquarters, to oversee the response to the hīkoi in each area, Ryan said.

“We will continue to co-ordinate with iwi leaders and our partners across government to ensure public safety and minimal disruption to people going about their daily routine.”

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.