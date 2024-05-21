Liberation for New Caledonia’s Kanak people ‘must come’, says educator

By -
0
24
SHARE
Some of Dr David Robie's books
Some of Dr David Robie's books . . . Och Världen Blundar ... ("And the World Closed its Eyes") is the Swedish edition of his 1989 Blood on their Banner book. Image: APR

RNZ Pacific

A New Zealand author, journalist and media educator who has covered the Asia-Pacific region since the 1970s says liberation “must come” for Kanaky/New Caledonia.

Professor David Robie sailed on board Greenpeace’s flagship Rainbow Warrior until it was bombed by French secret agents in New Zealand in July 1985 and wrote the book Eyes of Fire: The Last Voyage of the Rainbow Warrior.

He has also been arrested at gun point in New Caledonia while on a mission reporting on the indigenous Kanak uprising in the 1980s and wrote Blood on their Banner: Nationalist Struggles in the South Pacific.

The Asia Pacific Report editor told RNZ Pacific’s Lydia Lewis France was “torpedoing” any hopes of Kanaky independence.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

Professor David Robie
Professor David Robie before retirement as director of the Pacific Media Centre at AUT in 2020. Image: AUT
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS