PNG Supreme Court stays Madang byelection pending Kramer appeal

The Papua New Guinea Supreme Court has stopped a byelection for the Madang Open seat being held until an appeal filed by former MP Bryan Kramer is concluded.

Kramer had appealed to the Supreme Court over a National Court decision not to review his application of the Leadership Tribunal decision which had cost him his seat.

The National newspaper reported that the Supreme Court, which heard the appeal on November 28 last year, had still to hand down a decision.

Kramer hopes to stand in the byelection when it eventually goes ahead.

