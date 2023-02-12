Red weather warnings as Cyclone Gabrielle makes NZ landfall

RNZ News

Cyclone Gabrielle is already bringing steady rain and strong winds to northern parts of Aotearoa New Zealand after sparing Norfolk Island and MetService warns there is plenty more on the way.

A red heavy rain warning has been issued for Coromandel, Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island and other islands in the Hauraki Gulf from Sunday to Tuesday.

Northland has a red warning in place until Monday midnight.

An orange rain warning is in place for Gisborne from Tolaga Bay southwards, Wairarapa including the Tararua District, Eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim, including Kaikoura Coast, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane, and Hawke’s Bay (from Monday to Tuesday).

Strong wind warnings are also in place — including a red one for Coromandel Peninsula and Auckland (including Great Barrier Island and other islands in the Hauraki Gulf) until Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said some areas had already seen up to 10mm of rain in an hour.

Tairāwhiti and the Coromandel were set to be worst hit today with the most severe weather arriving at 3pm, Ferris said.

Top Energy, which manages the electricity lines network in the Far North District, said its teams were working to restore power to nearly 1500 customers in Taupo Bay, Russell and Taheke.

In Auckland, there are outages at Karekare and Henderson in West Auckland, pockets of east Auckland and the North Shore.

Norfolk Island spared

On Norfolk Island — halfway between New Zealand and Australia — winds cut power, brought down trees and blocked roads, but it appears to have been spared the worst.