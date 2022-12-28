Port Moresby governor Parkop stable and recovering after cardiac scare

By Miriam Zarriga in Port Moresby

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop is stable and recovering at the Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia, according to his wife Jean Parkop and close family members.

The relieving news comes following Governor Parkop’s medivac from Papua New Guinea to Australia after he suffered complications arising from a cardiac procedure that led to internal bleeding and caused a very tense few days for his family, supporters and residents of Port Moresby city.

Sensationalised news of Governor Parkop’s illness and hospitalisation went viral on social media but the Post-Courier was reliably informed of it last Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, he was moved from Port Moresby General Hospital to the Pacific International Hospital (PIH) where he was receiving treatment.

Initially, it was claimed that Governor Parkop had suffered a stroke. By Friday morning, word reached the Post-Courier that he would be medivaced to Australia for further treatment.

However, the Post-Courier was made aware that the medivac would be done in the afternoon.

On Friday, December 23, surrounded by wife Jean, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and extended relatives, Governor Parkop was escorted out of PIH and driven to Jackson’s International Airport where he was medevaced to the Gold Coast, Australia, arriving just after 9pm.

Soon after touchdown in Australia, doctors relayed to his family in PNG that he had been stabilised that evening.



An EMTV news item on Governor Parkop’s recovery.

A press statement from the family on Sunday confirmed that the medevac to Australia was on a recommendation from the PIH.

“We thank the hard working staff, doctors and nurses of Port Moresby General Hospital’s (POMGEN) Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for receiving him and providing immediate attention and care for our father,” the statement said.

“The specialist surgeons, nurses and staff of Pacific International Hospital (PIH), we thank you for providing great treatment and concern.”



Miriam Zarriga is a PNG Post-Courier reporter. Republished with permission.