Fijians have ‘chosen a new way, a new path’ under Rabuka, says Prasad

An official communication will be sent to Fiji’s President confirming the new People’s Alliance, National Federation Party and Sodelpa government is ready to lead under the new Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the leaders were pleased to give Fijians a Christmas present of a strong and united coalition government ready to respond to their call for change.

“People have chosen a new way, a new path, and a new government and we the coalition partners — now the People’s Alliance, the NFP and Sodelpa — promise the people of Fiji that a new era will be starting as the new government takes on the power in this country.”

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka thanked Fijians, saying they had voted for change and the coalition had given them that.

He also thanked outgoing FijiFirst Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his cabinet for running the affairs of the nation for the past 16 years.

“Losing the election is not the end. I lost in 1999 and I kept trying. I’ve been given the opportunity this time, once in 2018 and again this time and different party. Play your cards right. Lead your team well and work hard.”

Sixteen members of the Sodelpa management board voted in favour of PAP and NFP, while 14 voted for FijiFirst.