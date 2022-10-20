Vanuatu may have first woman MP in decade, say poll reports

By -
0
7
SHARE
Julie King with Ralph Regenvanu
Julie King, reportedly elected to Parliament, with Ralph Regenvanu returning from a funeral on Ifira island in Port Vila. Image: Ralph Regenvanu/Twitter
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.