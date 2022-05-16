Flosse’s Amuitahiraa party names candidates for French elections

RNZ Pacific

French Polynesia’s Amuitahiraa Party has registered its three candidates for the French National Assembly elections next month — just hours before the nomination deadline.

The three are Pascale Haiti, Jonathan Tariha’a and Sylviane Terooatea.

Haiti, a former member of the French Polynesian Assembly, is the partner of party founder and leader Gaston Flosse, who is banned from public office until 2027.

If elected, the Amuitahiraa politicians say they will work towards developing the territory’s autonomy statute to make French Polynesia a sovereign state associated with France.

The 90-year-old Flosse was president of French Polynesia five times and was a French government minister under President Jacques Chirac.

Two of the three French Polynesian seats in the French National Assembly are held by the ruling Tapura Huiraatira Party, and the third by a pro-independence party.

Pro-independence Tavini Huiraatira party’s Moetai Brotherson is seeking re-election.

Wallis and Futuna nominations

Meanwhile, nominations opened in Wallis and Futuna on Monday for the election of the territory’s only member of the French National Assembly.

Candidates can register until Friday for the elections.

The territory’s seat has been held by Sylvain Brial since 2018 when he won a byelection after successfully challenging the 2017 electoral victory of Napole Polutele.

In Kanaky New Caledonia, nominations are still open this week, with candidates of the pro-independence camp yet to be announced.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.