Asia Pacific Report newsdesk

Today is Nakba Day — this is the day marking the ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Palestinians from their homes and off their land by Israeli militias in 1948.

For 74 years Israel has refused to allow them to return to their homes and land in Palestine despite dozens of United Nations resolutions requiring them to do so.

The Nakba has continued every day since 1948 as Israel seizes more Palestinian land and creates more Palestinian refugees every day.

A random selection of photograph’s from today’s action in Auckland’s Aotea Square that also mourned the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli troops last Wednesday.

Photographs by David Robie

Nakba Day in Auckland 2022
1 of 12
Nakba 1: Children in front of the solidarity crowd bearing photos of the assassinated Palestinian journalist Shirleen Abu Akleh. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 2: Nakba Day 2022 - the Palestinian right to return and have their land restored. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 3: Assassinated Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and other journalists killed by Israeli security forces. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 4: Preparing for the protest in Auckland's Aotea Square. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 5: "Israel end your apartheid." Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 6: Father and daughter at the Nakba Day protest. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 7: The Nakba Day protest with photograher John Miller in the foreground. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 8: Nakba protest children in Aotea Square. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 9: Solidarity in the Nakba crowd. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 10: Solidarity in the Nakba crowd. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 11: Palestine solidarity protesters and placards of the slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Image: Ⓒ David Robie
Nakba 12: Flashback to Nakba in 1948 with Palestinian civilians being forced to flee from an unidentified village in Galilee some five months after the creation of the state of Israel. Image: Al Jazeera
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.