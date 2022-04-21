Fiji court orders oligarch’s super yacht to remain as US files new bid

RNZ Pacific

The High Court in Suva has allowed an application by the public prosecutor to stop the super yacht Amadea belonging to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov from leaving its waters.

Kerimov, who was not on board, is facing sanctions from the United States, Britain and the European Union over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fiji’s Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde filed the application on Tuesday — a week after the yacht moored at the Lautoka Wharf without customs clearance.

Pryde confirmed that the US was seeking to seize the vessel.

In his application, he requested that: “Amadea be restrained from leaving Fijian waters until the finalisation of an application to register a warrant to seize the property and that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered.”

The court is yet to hear the application.

FBC News reports says a second application for the US to seize the yacht will be heard today.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.