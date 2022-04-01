NZ covid-19 update: 17 new deaths, 13,475 cases, 764 people in hospital

RNZ News

New Zealand’s number of people in hospital with covid-19 continues to fall, but there have still been 13,475 new cases in the community and 17 more deaths reported today.

There are now 764 people in hospital, down from 830 yesterday, with 31 people in intensive care, reports the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, there were 15,250 cases reported, and 22 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers has also continued to decline, with today’s rolling average at 14,171 cases, compared to last week’s 17,197 cases.

The 17 new deaths of people with covid-19 include two in their 50s, four in their 60s, five people in their 70s, three in their 80s and three over 90. Fifteen were male and two were female.

Seven were from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB (district health board), one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region, one from Canterbury, one from the West Coast, and two from Southern.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past seven days, including 15 in the past two days. The total number of reported deaths with covid-19 is now 355.

Auckland new cases falling

The number of new cases in Auckland has continued to fall, with 2392 cases today, down from 2708 yesterday. The remaining cases are in the Northland (563), Waikato (1182), Bay of Plenty (688), Lakes (355), Hawke’s Bay (712), MidCentral (774), Whanganui (332), Taranaki (526), Tairāwhiti (172), Wairarapa (155), Capital and Coast (876), Hutt Valley (483), Nelson Marlborough (578), South Canterbury (267), Southern (1243) and West Coast (56) DHBs.

There were also 49 new cases reported at the border. There have now been 671,254 cases of covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said one third of all current cases were in children and teenagers.

