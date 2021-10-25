NZ reports 109 new community covid cases – another rise

RNZ News

New Zealand reported 109 community cases of covid-19 today.

Of the new cases 103 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and there are two new cases in Northland.

As at 10am, 47 of these cases were linked and 62 remain unlinked, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There are 35 people in hospital– down from 50 yesterday.

Of those in hospital, seven are in North Shore, 13 in Middlemore, 14 in Auckland, and one in Waikato.

In the last 24 hours, 24,343 tests have been processed.

Eighty community cases of covid-19 were reported in New Zealand yesterday – 77 in Auckland, two in Waikato and one in Northland.

There were also five cases reported in managed isolation.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.