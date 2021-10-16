Super Saturday Vaxathon tops 129,000 jabs – 41 new community cases

RNZ News

Aotearoa New Zealand easily eclipsed the government’s “Super Saturday” day-long goal of 100,000 vaccine doses today, with 129,519 doses given out by 8pm closing.

By 2.39pm, there had already been a total of 90,616 doses across the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Vaccine clinics were open across the country as health workers target a 90 percent vaccination milestone.

By 5.30pm, there had been a total of 124,669 doses.

Speaking on the televised Vaxathon event this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 150,000 doses was now the new target for the country.

Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield were going around the Wellington region, as they joined the drive to get people vaccinated.

The ministry reported 41 new community cases of covid-19 in New Zealand today.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the ministry said there were also two new cases in managed isolation.

It said 20 of the community cases were linked, and 21 remained unlinked with investigations continuing.

There were 124 unlinked cases from the past 14 days.

One of today’s new cases was in Waikato. The ministry said the case was a household member of two existing cases and was already in a quarantine facility in Auckland.

There are now 31 people in hospital, all in Auckland, including six in intensive care.

There were 65 new cases yesterday.

There have now been 1895 cases in the current community outbreak and 4580 since the pandemic began.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.