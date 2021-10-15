120 extra vaccination sites to open for NZ’s ‘Super Saturday’ covid event

Asia Pacific Report newsdesk

More than 120 extra vaccination sites will be open for New Zealand’s ‘Super Saturday’ event tomorrow, with the Ministry of Health saying vaccines remain the country’s “number one protection against covid-19”, reports RNZ News.

The Vaxathon — New Zealand’s first — aims to boost vaccination numbers by around 100,000.

The event will run from 12pm to 8pm on Saturday and will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including TV3, Māori Television and on Hahana’s Facebook page.

Well-known celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the live broadcast to help capture the atmosphere and experiences of those receiving their first or second vaccine.

RNZ will be providing on air and online coverage, including a live blog, from across the nation.

More about Super Saturday here.

All of today’s 65 new community cases in New Zealand were recorded in Auckland.

There was no media conference today. In a statement, the ministry said 34 of these cases were linked, 10 were household contacts, and 31 remained unlinked with investigations continuing.

There have been 107 unlinked cases in the past 14 days.

While the cases were all in Tāmaki Makaurau, a second test for covid-19 in Te Awamutu’s wastewater returned a positive result.

The sample was taken on Wednesday, after detection of covid-19 in wastewater on Tuesday.

As part of the effort to get everyone in Aotearoa vaccinated against COVID-19, a dedicated team has been put in place to support people with disabilities to access the vaccine. 💛 Read more about these important services here: https://t.co/qMzckiq0We pic.twitter.com/Kp68QQojYQ — Ministry for Pacific Peoples (@Pacific_Peoples) October 12, 2021

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.