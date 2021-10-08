Stuff’s independent covid-19 fact guide – ‘The whole truth’

Pacific Media Watch newsdesk

Those most at-risk of serious illness or death from covid-19 are frequently targeted with misinformation, reports Stuff.

Produced by Stuff in partnership with Māori Television and the Pacific Media Network, “The Whole Truth: Covid-19 Vaccination” counters the falsehoods.

It explains the topics prone to misinformation, and seeks to inform rather than inflame. It does not advocate for policy positions, apart from transparency and accuracy in public debate.

On this page, and across a range of social media and print publications, “The Whole Truth” about the covid-19 vaccine is published through a series of videos, graphics and words.

The project received funding from the Google News Initiative. This money is used to pay animators, presenters, and an expert advisory panel.

The journalism is independent and created under Stuff’s code of ethics.