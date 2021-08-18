Auckland nurse worked four shifts not knowing she had virus – 7 delta cases

Today’s New Zealand covid-19 media briefing. Video: RNZ News

The Auckland Hospital nurse who has tested positive for covid-19 worked four shifts not knowing she had the virus, says New Zealand’s Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The 21-year-old nurse is a flatmate of a man who worked with the first case to be discovered and announced yesterday. She was fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health said earlier.

Auckland Hospital had written to all staff asking them to stay home if unwell, to wear masks and to restrict their movement around the central city buildings as much as possible.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there had not been any cases from New South Wales at Auckland Hospital.

Dr Bloomfield said there was no suggestion that the nurse worked in any other health facilities.