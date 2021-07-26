Auckland councillor shaken by bomb threat after criticising TV show

By Justin Latif, Local Democracy reporter

Auckland councillor Fa’anānā Efeso Collins received death threats after criticising a reality police TV show, and says it has made him reconsider his future in politics.

“God, not my girls” is the thought Fa’anana said immediately ran through mind as he led a bomb squad through his home after being told an anonymous death threat had been made against him and his family.

The South Auckland councillor made the revelation at a church conference at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday.

He told the hundreds gathered, while speaking on the topic of social justice, that when he was asked by police to come to the station he at first had no idea what to expect.

“I went into this interview room and they told me: ‘We’ve received a death threat, and it’s in the form of a bomb threat against you and your family’. They told me it’s been elevated to the point they would like to send the bomb squad to your offices and to your house.”

Fa’anānā said the threat was made six weeks ago via the police’s anonymous tip line in response to his suggestions TVNZ’s Police Ten 7 programme was reinforcing negative stereotypes about Māori and Pacific peoples.

Police swept his home and his offices in the central city and Manukau but no bomb was found.

‘Doubts began to rise’

The doubts began to rise in my heart,” he told the audience with tears streaming down his face, “as I led a group of detectives with all this equipment through my home, while Fia [his wife] and my daughters were on the balcony.”

Fa’anānā said he has had moments where he has questioned if he should stay in politics.

“I feel like my confidence has taken a dent and I’ve had doubts around whether it’s worth the safety of my family to continue in a political role.”

But he has come to the decision, along with wife Fia, that they cannot let the threats deter them from what they see as their calling as a couple.

“I also felt that they would win, if I changed my life,” he said.

Fa’anānā said police asked if he had received racist or abusive emails or messages prior to this, but he said because he receives so much, he has almost become immune to it and he’s even created a separate folder on his work computer to file them all.

“In the recording of the phone call they said: ‘Efeso is a racist’ because of my complaints about Police Ten 7 – so it’s obviously racially motivated. But the police have been really good. They were really sensitive and thorough.”

Fighting injustice

Fa’anānā told The Spinoff he chose to share this experience at this church event as he hoped it would encourage others wanting to fight injustice that while hard times may come, there was also ways to deal with the challenges.

“There’s a cost when you’re trying to make a difference, and I wanted to share that with them. But also that having a faith has reminded me I can turn to a source that’s beyond me, and I can find strength from that.”

Fia Collins said she has always known there was a nasty side to politics, “but nothing prepares you for the news of a bomb threat.

“I know this is a call on our lives, and so we have to accept to a certain extent the good, bad and ugly. And this is the ugly part.

“But for us, we are grateful more than anything, as we get a sense that a lot of people are supporting us, and it means the world to us.”

Following a week that has seen further reports of gang-related shootings in his Manukau ward, Fa’anānā said he has been offered personal security by council, but he has turned it down as he believes it would draw even greater attention to him and his family.

“I look at the people that I serve, and the difference I have from them is what I’ve gone through is a bit more public, but many others are going through similar stuff.”

Police investigating

Police are continuing to investigate the threat and are asking the public to share any information they may have.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said: “Police can confirm a report was received about anonymous threats made towards an Auckland councillor on June 19.”

They said no arrests had been made, and the complaint had been filed, until further information arises.

“These sorts of reports are taken seriously and extensive enquiries were made into this particular matter at the time.”

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police on 105, and quote the file number 210619/6156.

Local Democracy Reporting is a public interest news service supported by RNZ, the News Publishers’ Association and NZ On Air. This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.

