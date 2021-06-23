Covid infections in Fiji soar with record 279 cases – four deaths

By Timoci Vula in Suva

Fiji has reported its highest daily total of positive covid-19 infections with 279 cases reported as of 8am today as the outbreak continues to soar.

The ministry has also reported four deaths attributed to the virus.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong announced these figures in the covid-19 update this evening.

He said of those cases, 46 are from existing containment zones or quarantine facilities in Nadi.

That includes 22 from Nawajikuma, 8 from Tramline, and 16 are close contacts in quarantine facilities.

He said the remaining 233 cases are from the Lami-Nausori Containment Zone, and 196 cases of which are from existing areas of concern.

“That means they are either from known clusters or they have a potential link to an existing case,” Dr Fong said.

“All 279 of these new patients are currently in isolation at home or in a facility.”

Details on four deaths

For the four deaths, Dr Fong said the first two deaths were announced yesterday as being under investigation to determine if they were caused by covid-19.

He said the first was a 57-year-old male who was admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) for a pre-existing non-covid medical condition, and he tested positive during his admission.

“The second was a 66-year-old female who was declared dead on arrival to the emergency department at CWM Hospital. In accordance with protocol, she was swabbed, and tested positive for covid-19.

“Their doctors have now confirmed that covid-19 caused the deaths of both these individuals,” Dr Fong said.

The third death, he said was a 62-year-old male from Nausori who was referred to the CWM Hospital yesterday from Nausori Health Centre in severe respiratory distress.

“He had obvious signs and symptoms of severe covid-19 and he tested positive later in the day.

“Despite the efforts of the medical team at CWM Hospital, he died late yesterday afternoon.

Fourth death

“The fourth death is a 77-year-old female who had been admitted at CWM Hospital for a pre-existing non-covid medical condition.

“She tested positive during her admission and died today. Her doctors have confirmed that she died due to covid-19.”

Dr Fong said there were nine other patients admitted at CWM Hospital with severe cases of covid-19, and one of those patients was a 30-year-old with no pre-existing illness.

