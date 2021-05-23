Samoa Supreme Court hears FAST party challenge over shock edict

RNZ Pacific

An urgent legal challenge against a shock proclamation by the Samoan head of state is being heard in the Supreme Court Chambers in Apia.

Without explanation, the Head of State Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi announced he was suspending tomorrow’s sitting of Parliament.

The opposition FAST party had been expected to secure a majority of seats when the assembly sat.

The FAST’s lawyer, Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu, told the Samoa Observer the suspension was unlawful and the party was seeking court orders to allow Parliament to re-convene tomorrow.

RNZ Pacific’s correspondent, Autagavaia Tipi Autagavaia is at the Supreme Court and said police were covering all the entry points.

He said police had told him and other media that they could not enter the Supreme Court compound.

He said eventually a court official explained to the officers that the media could come onto the compound and wait in the car park.

Autagavaia said this was the first time in his many years of reporting that the Supreme Court had sat on a Sunday.

There were also reports that Court of Appeal judges were on standby, awaiting the outcome of today’s challenge.

