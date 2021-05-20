Covid-19: Timor-Leste registers 172 more cases – tops 5000 barrier

By Antonio Sampaio in Dili

Timor-Leste today registered 172 more cases of covid-19 infection with the majority in Dili – passing the barrier of 5000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the day that the country celebrated 19 years of the restoration of independence, the Integrated Crisis Management Center (CIGC) announced 126 more cases in Dili, 11 in Manatuto, 10 in Bobonaro, eight in Baucau, five in Viqueque, three in Ermera and one in Ainaro.

With the recovery of 76, the country now has 2398 active cases and 5121 cases accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 10 percent of the cases recorded in the last 24 hours had symptoms of covid-19, with positive cases in Dili representing 13.1 percent of the 964 tests performed in the capital and almost 7 percent of the 662 tests recorded outside the capital.

The infection incidence rate is set at 13.4/100,000 inhabitants outside Dili and at 40.6/100,000 inhabitants in Dili.

The number of cases in the Vera Cruz isolation center has increased to 37, of which four are in serious condition.

Antonio Sampaio is the Lusa News Agency correspondent in Dili and this article is republished in community partnership.