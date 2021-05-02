No new covid cases in Fiji – but no need to celebrate, says Fong

By Talebula Kate in Suva

Fiji has reported no new case of coronavirus infection after the screening of 7560 Fijians and 1212 tests conducted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

However, at this evening’s covid-19 daily press briefing, Health Secretary Dr James Fong stressed that there was no need to celebrate.

Dr Fong said it did not mean there were no further cases in Fiji – it meant that none have been detected over the past 24 hours.

“We are certain there are more cases that will develop or – worryingly – that an unconfirmed case of the virus has already developed into a highly-contagious disease,” he said.

“Our biggest fear right now is that someone, with symptoms, has not reported to a screening clinic or called 158.”

As of today, Sunday, May 2, 2021, there are still 49 active confirmed covid-19 cases in isolation, 16 of which are border quarantine cases, with 31 locally transmitted cases and two currently still under being investigated to determine the source of transmission.