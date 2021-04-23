Papuan protest outside UN after Anari gagged for second time

Papuan protesters outside the United Nations headquarters yesterday after John Anari was gagged again from making a full statement at the UN Permanent Forum for Indigenous Issues. Image: Screenshot from the WPLO YouTube channel

COMMENT: By Andrew Johnson

Gagged again! West Papuan Liberation Organisation (WPLO) representative John Anari was allowed to introduce himself at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues yesterday – and that was the end of his message.

The second he began saying what the United Nations does NOT want the public to hear, his feed was silenced!

Officials claimed he had used up his two minutes for the forum (UNPFII). Anari says he was shut down early.

No doubt the UNPFII will claim it was a lucky gremlin, but John’s video feed was up and working and only went silent as he called attention to the United Nations own responsibility for the ongoing oppression, deaths, and looting of West Papua for these past 59 years!