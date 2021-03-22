Two PNG security firms fight running battle at country’s biggest airport

Asia Pacific Report newsdesk

Two Papua New Guinean security companies currently providing services at the Jacksons International Airport terminal in the capital Port Moresby attacked each other today, damaging airport facilities and forcing the suspension of flights, reports the PNG Post-Courier.

Guards from one security firm – armed with knives, iron pipes and sticks – attacked guards from another company and National Airports Corporation security personnel in a running battle that forced many passengers and staff running for cover early in the morning.

The first security firm launched the attack around 6.30am. The running battle lasted for about two hours, causing extensive damage to the domestic terminal and some vehicles.

The motive behind the attack was unclear.

Air Niugini management cancelled all flights out of Port Moresby while a flight bound for the second city of Lae with passengers was called back at the tarmac.

No passengers were harmed and both the international and corporate terminal were not affected.

Police said the crisis was under control but flights were still suspended.