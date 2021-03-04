Port Moresby to get bronze statue of PNG founding father

By RNZ Pacific

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, has directed that a bronze statue be erected in honour of Sir Michael Somare on Independence Hill in Port Moresby.

Sir Michael, PNG’s founding prime minister, died last Friday.

The PNG Post-Courier also reported the government had accepted Sir Michael’s wish that he be buried at Kreer Heights in Wewak, East Sepik.

Marape said the normal Melanesian haus krai is to be held in the National Capital District until Thursday next week.

It is being held at the Sir John Guise stadium.

On Thursday next week Parliament will hold a special sitting with Sir Michael’s body lying in state.

On Friday, March 12, which is a public holiday, the funeral will be held, after which Sir Michael’s body will be flown to East Sepik.

This article is republished under a community partnership agreement with RNZ.