Tahiti’s covid-19 death tally rises to 122 – 17,000 plus cases

By RNZ Pacific

French Polynesia has recorded another covid-19 death, raising the pandemic’s tally to 122.

There are 46 people with covid-19 in hospital, 21 of them in intensive care.

The first death occurred four months ago at the start of the second wave, which is now reportedly weakening.

So far, more than 17,000 have tested positive for the virus.

All but 62 of the cases were detected after the borders were reopened last July and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished to boost tourism.

Last November, Asia Pacific Report quoted epidemiologist Dr Pierre-Henri Mallet describing the lack of testing alarming and “dangerous” in the face of the big increase in cases, saying it was possible that “30,000 people [had] already been affected by this virus and one underestimates the number of cases”.