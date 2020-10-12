French Polynesian president tests covid-19 positive after Paris visit

By RNZ Pacific

French Polynesia’s President Edouard Fritch says he has tested positive for covid-19 on his return from France.

A government statement said that despite knowing about the risks, he undertook the trip to France to deal with a range of issues of importance to French Polynesia.

It said he followed the travel protocol for Tahiti and tested negative three days before flying back.

During his stay in France, he met Prime Minister Jean Castex and President Emmanuel Macron.

The latest official figure showed French Polyensia had 2754 cases of which 633 were active. There have been 10 deaths.

In July, the borders were reopened and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished in order to boost tourism and revive the economy.

This article is republished by the Pacific Media Centre under a partnership agreement with RNZ.