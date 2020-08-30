Noumea-based NZ consul to French Pacific Bruce Shepherd dies

By RNZ Pacific

The New Zealand Consul-General to the French Pacific, Bruce Shepherd, has died.

According to Les Nouvelles Calédoniennes website, Shepherd died of a heart attack yesterday.

Based in Noumea since his appointment in 2017, Shepherd had been responsible for New Zealand’s links with New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Wallis and Futuna.

Shepherd, who was of Ngāti Kahu-o-Torongare descent, was earlier New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, and had also been posted to Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates and Tonga.

Shepherd also worked in Geneva with the United Nations.

