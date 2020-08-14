NZ covid-19 update: More coronavirus cases linked to Auckland cluster

By RNZ News

New Zealand Health Minister Chris Hipkins says there are more covid-19 cases related to the Auckland cluster which will be revealed at 1pm today.

He says for New Zealand to move to alert level 4 there would need to be a number of clusters and unconnected cases.

Earlier, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told RNZ Morning Report if New Zealand’s largest city with a population of 1.6 million was to go back into alert level 4 it would need government assistance.

“So that we can continue doing that work of building infrastructure, regenerating the economy, creating jobs … greater assistance by government to ensure we can fund those infrastructure jobs would be hugely important,” he said.

He said “the petrol tank is empty” and the council could not borrow anymore.

The country will be told this evening if the covid-19 lockdown measures to stamp out community infection will be extended past midnight.

Last night, there were a total of 36 active cases in New Zealand – 17 of these linked to the new outbreak.

