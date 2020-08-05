Cook Islands episode in AUT Pacific language series launched

The Cook Islands language video.

The Cook Islands episode in AUT’s Pacific language video series – “Adapting to a changing world, shaping resilient futures” – is out now.

The video is narrated in Cook Islands Māori (with English subtitles) to acknowledge the language being celebrated in Aotearoa this week.

Pacific Islands Families Study (PIFS) data in 2002, and then again in 2011, indicated that Pacific children in the study, were three times more likely to suffer hearing problems from ear diseases compared to other children.

Associate Professor El-Shadan Tautolo, director of the Pacific Islands Families Study, said that alongside the need to understand what was driving these concerning patterns, the findings also drew attention to the importance of screening children early on for any hearing issues.

“We can’t underestimate the importance of screening,” said Associate Professor Tautolo.

“It enables us to uncover and identify a range of developmental issues that, if detected early, can be addressed and enable our Pacific children to reach their full potential.”

Release dates for future videos

