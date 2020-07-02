PNG’s oldest daily, Post-Courier, celebrates a half century

By Melisha Yafoi in Port Moresby

The publishers of the PNG Post-Courier, South Pacific Post Limited, have launched 50th anniversary commemorative postage stamps to mark their 50th anniversary.

The company also turned 51 this week after being established in the country in 1969 – six years before independence.

This launch was made possible through a partnership that the company entered with Post PNG, the governing administration of postage stamps in PNG, through its philatelic department.

Post PNG released four sets of postage stamps commemorating the Post-Courier’s 50 years of nation building.

The stamps feature different stages and individuals the company has grown with over the years.

These four postage stamps include:

Coverage by the Post-Courier enabling Papua New Guineans to join founding father, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, as he ushered in PNG’s Independence on September 16, 1975;

Luke Clement Sela was a radio journalist with Radio Wewak and ABC Australia before becoming the Post-Courier’s first national editor for 14 years. His contribution to free media in PNG was immense;

In 2009, the Post-Courier upgraded to a Tensor colour press. With a maximum press speed of 37,000 copies an hour it operates Sunday to Thursday for at least six hours nightly; and

Front pages like the raising of the PNG flag ceremony allowed every Papua New Guinean a personal history and a memory through the Post-Courier.

Telling the story

Post PNG was also able to print the stamps for the Post-Courier where it tells the story of the company maintaining its reputation in providing daily news on local and international for readers for more than 50 years nationwide.

It also featured the Post-Courier’s editorial team which is the main core of the newspaper.

The company featured its national distribution ensuring publications are circulated throughout the country.

Distribution starts as 4am every day and works throughout the country including weekends.

The postage stamps were designed by the Post-Courier’s graphic artist Tania Peter.

Melisha Yafoi is a Post-Courier reporter.