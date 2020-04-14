Fiji steps up testing in Suva lockdown area, says Health Minister

By Maggie Boyle in Suva

Fiji’s Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says that with mobile health clinics “hitting the ground” in Suva, the aim is to assess at least 100,000 Fijians that reside within the lockdown area.

It was a comprehensive approach that was in addition to several other measures the ministry is taking in the fight against Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, he said.

There remained 16 Covid-19 cases in Fiji with 21 tests carried out yesterday with the negative results.

However, Dr Waqainabete said there had been some concerns with one community linked to patients six and seven in Suva. LISTEN: Interview with Fiji’s Health Minister

“[At] Nabua settlement Muslim League, there are 23 houses which are close to the house of the two, the family that was positive in Nabua.



“Unfortunately, there have been breaches in terms of quarantine within that place which we find disappointing in terms of people moving in and out in that small cohort of a community.

“And we’ve also found out that about six of the gentlemen were found outside of there during curfew hours.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister is pleading with residents in Suva to be aware of the mobile fever clinics which will see accredited medical personnel going house to house to assess any potential Covid-19 cases.

