Some travellers trying to beat NZ’s coronavirus deadline turned away

Some travellers trying to beat the New Zealand deadline early today for self-isolations to prevent the Covid-19 coronavirus spreading have been turned away by airlines that are stretched to capacity.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Saturday that from midnight Sunday, all passengers arriving from overseas, except those from Pacific Island countries, must go into isolation for 14 days.

But the deadline for arrivals was later pushed out to 1am today.

Flight Centre’s staff have tried to help as many people as possible since the restrictions were announced on Saturday.

But its managing director David Coombes said despite changes to Air New Zealand’s schedule and using larger planes, not everyone would make it in time.



The tourism industry was in shock after the initial announcement and is predicting widespread job losses.

Eight confirmed cases

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has announced that there are now eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in NZ.

And a passenger on board the Golden Princess cruise ship berthed at Akaroa, in the South Island, is being tested for Covid-19.

Three passengers on board the cruise have been quarantined by the ship’s doctor.

One of the three has developed symptoms of Covid-19 and is being treated as a suspected case.

All cruise ships are being asked to not come to NZ until June 30. It does not apply to cargo ships.

