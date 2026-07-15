How Tehran turned Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral into a media event

Pacific Media Watch



Once again, the Strait of Hormuz is at the centre of the latest escalation in the war between Iran, the United States and their allies, reports Al Jazeera’s media watchdog The Listening Post.

The ceasefire collapsed just days after millions of Iranians took to the streets last week to pay homage to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hundreds of foreign reporters and social media influencers were granted rare access to Iran to cover the funeral, signalling just how carefully Tehran has been calibrating its media messaging.

Listening Post presenter Richard Gizbert says what began as a week of mourning in Iran has “turned into the latest flare-up in the war in the Middle East with US President Donald Trump effectively calling the ceasefire dead”.

His programme explores the spectacle and symbolism of Khamenei’s funeral and how coverage of the supreme leader’s funeral exposed the limits of familiar Western narratives about Iran.

Contributors:

HA Hellyer – senior fellow, Royal United Services Institute

Samira Mohyeddin – host, On The Line Media

Negar Mortazavi – host, The Iran Podcast

Alex Vatanka – senior fellow, Middle East Institute



Khamenei’s funeral Video: AJ The Listening Post

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Elettra Scrivo looks at the images, the messaging and how the coverage has shaped this story.

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Featuring:

Marion Nestle – professor, New York University

Christopher Snowdon – head of lifestyle economics, Institute of Economic Affairs

Arun Gupta – doctor and nutritionist