Cook Islands set to head to the polls in six weeks — August 12

RNZ Pacific

Cook Islanders are set to head to the polls in six weeks’ time, the King’s Representative of the Cook Islands, Sir Tom Marsters, has announced.

In a radio announcement, Sir Tom said that on the advice tendered to him by Prime Minister Mark Brown to call for fresh elections, and pursuant to Article 37 of the Cook Islands constitution, he had dissolved Parliament and appointed Wednesday, 12 August, as the date for the next general election.

Sir Tom added that, in accordance with the principles of Westminster parliamentary democracy, the incumbent government would enter into a caretaker mode leading up to the election. READ MORE: Cook Islands PM keeps election date ‘close to his chest’ as opposition eyes unseating him

Cook Islands PM keeps election date ‘close to his chest’ as opposition eyes unseating him Other Cook Islands reports

The Cook Islands Parliament was adjourned sine die on Tuesday afternoon local time, concluding business for this term.

In Parliament, Brown clarified that, under the constitution, the King’s Representative is responsible for issuing the notice announcing the election date.

Cook Islands News had earlier indicated that the election would be held in August.

The last general election took place on 1 August 2022, when Prime Minister Brown led the Cook Islands Party to form a government for a fourth consecutive term with the support of Independent MPs.

Election dates

Prior to that, the 2018 election was held on June 14, while the 2014 poll was a snap election held on July 9. The 2010 general election took place on November 17.

Following the conclusion of business for the latest sitting, which was headlined by the passing of the National Budget, Speaker of Parliament Tai Tura adjourned the House sine die, marking the formal conclusion of the 18th Parliament’s business.

“The decision taken by this House does not dissolve Parliament,” Tura clarified. “As that is a matter provided for under the Constitution … it signifies that the House has completed the work presently, before it, and will now stand adjourned without a date.”