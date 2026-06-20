‘Take this seriously’ – flotilla activist claims beating allegations ignored by NZ govt

A New Zealand activist detained as part of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla is calling on the government to launch an independent investigation into allegations of mistreatment by Israeli forces, after Australia launched an inquiry into similar claims involving 11 of its citizens.

Hāhona Ormsby, a member of the Global Sumud Aotearoa delegation, said he and other New Zealand participants were assaulted after their vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters in May.

Ormsby (Ngāti Maniapoto) said he was disappointed by what he described as a lack of action from the New Zealand government.

“I would like our government to actually take this seriously and actually hold Israel accountable for this,” he said.

The comments come after the Australian Federal Police launched an investigation into allegations of rape and torture involving Australian citizens detained during flotilla operations, following a request from Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Global Sumud Aotearoa has accused the New Zealand government of failing to investigate allegations made by New Zealand citizens.

“Unlike Australia, France, Spain, Malaysia, Türkiye and other countries, New Zealand and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have failed to launch a government investigation into the mistreatment of New Zealand citizens,” the group said.

Government response criticised

Ormsby also criticised the government’s response to the incident.

“Calling in the Israeli ambassador and slapping him with a wet bus ticket over tea and scones doesn’t count as meaningful action,” he said.

The activist was promptly ejected from Parliament this week after he questioned Peters during a scrutiny hearing.

Asked about contact with officials, Ormsby said he received an email from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) on Wednesday seeking further information about what had occurred, despite the fact he had been back in New Zealand for close to a month.

MFAT confirmed it was seeking information from those involved.

“We are concerned by the serious allegations raised by flotilla participants,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“We have sought further information from those involved in the flotilla interceptions in April and May. This information has yet to be received.”

Raised expectations with Israel

The ministry said the government had raised expectations directly with Israeli officials.

“At the time, the New Zealand government said it expected Israel to adhere to its international legal obligations, including in its treatment of New Zealanders participating in the flotilla. This expectation was raised directly with Israel’s Ambassador to New Zealand and with Israeli officials.”

MFAT also noted New Zealand’s long-standing travel advice for Gaza remains “Do Not Travel”, warning of the risks associated with attempting to enter Gaza by sea.

Global Sumud Aotearoa said New Zealand should formally interview returning activists and seek medical and forensic evidence gathered by Turkish authorities after detainees were transferred to Turkey.

Ormsby said he plans to respond to MFAT’s request for information and hoped the government would meet directly with New Zealand participants.