Fiji’s former chief prosecutor claims govt conspiracy to remove him

Fiji’s former chief prosecutor, Christopher Pryde, claims there was a racist, government-led conspiracy to get rid of him.

The New Zealand lawyer, who is in Aotearoa, spoke to RNZ Pacific Waves after corruption charges against him in Fiji were dropped this week.

Fiji’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) threw out three charges in the Suva Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A statement from FICAC said: “The decision was taken because FICAC has been unable to effect service on Mr Pryde in New Zealand, despite attempts to do so.”

“The proceedings concerned charges previously filed in relation to nearly NZ$150,000 in payments and reimbursements received during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Those allegations have not been determined in court,” the statement said.

“Under section 49 of the Criminal Procedure, the entry of a nolle prosequi brings the present proceedings to an end but does not prevent subsequent proceedings based on the same facts.”

‘Bitter taste’

Pryde, aged 60, has always maintained he was innocent and said the allegations against him were contractual matters rather than criminal offences.

He has previously described the charges as bogus, politically-driven and designed to prevent him from returning to Fiji to prosecute an elite group maligned in last year’s damning Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC head.

“I am left with a bitter taste towards the current Fijian government and the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) because I don’t think they have played ball with me.

“They made up their mind they wanted to get rid of me and they employed all sorts of tactics in order to do that,” Pryde said.

Pryde claimed that the government’s tactics were designed to intimidate him, and should serve as a warning to expatriates keen to work in Fiji.

“Unfortunately it is a salutary reminder to other expatriates that might be considering taking up a role in public service in Fiji to be careful.” he said.

However, he added that the dispute he had had with the government and the JSC did not effect the relationship he had with the wider community, after living in Fiji for 18 years.

Alleged witch hunt

The Sitiveni Rabuka-led coalition government’s Information Director Samisoni Pareti declined to respond to questions by RNZ Pacific.

Pryde claims FICAC has accused him of evading diplomats who were sent by Fiji to serve him with legal documents.

“It’s ridiculous, they know where I live, they’ve had every opportunity over the last 12 months to serve me,” he said.

Last December, Pryde claimed the Fijian government committed an illegal act on New Zealand soil and sent foreign diplomats to stalk him at home.

“They sent people from the Fijian High Commission in Wellington to my home [in Christchurch] and harangued my neighbours by questioning them as to my whereabouts.

“They acted in an intimidatory way by staking out my home whilst I was away attending my mother’s funeral,” he said, adding that it was the subject of a formal and ongoing police complaint in New Zealand.

“The Prime Minister was made aware of this breach of diplomatic convention but chose to ignore it.”

“The witch hunt against me began when the acting Attorney-General, Siriomi Turaga, accused me of wrongdoing after I was seen with the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at a reception at the Japanese Embassy in February 2023,” he said.

‘As long as iTaukei are on top’

Pryde was suspended on full pay for “misbehaviour” two months later and faced a further charge of receiving superannuation payments that had not been approved by the JSC in April 2024.

His superannuation ceased then his salary and all contractual benefits were “unilaterally” cut off by the Fijian government three months later.

“They [the government] want to get rid of me, it’s all part of their ethnonational agenda,” Pryde told RNZ Pacific in December 2024.

“Vulagi [foreigners] and Indo-Fijians are being replaced by iTaukei [indigenous Fijians].

“Hiring in Fiji is not based on merit, the government doesn’t care, as long as iTaukei are at the top and in control,” he said.

A tribunal exonerated Pryde on all charges in January 2025 and he was reinstated to the role, but he stayed in Aotearoa for fear he would be arrested on his return.

Several days after the Tribunal’s decision, FICAC laid fresh corruption charges on him, including receiving a NZ$100,000 gratuity without the President’s approval.

Wrongdoing denied

“I categorically deny any wrongdoing, the dispute was between myself and the JSC, whose chairman, the Chief Justice, Salesi Temo, tried and failed to convince the tribunal hearing that I had done something wrong,” Pryde said.

“Issues around the payment of the gratuity were brought up at the tribunal and they were dismissed by the tribunal. So then we have a rehash of things into another format, they failed [with the charges] in the tribunal so they got FICAC to deal with them. That’s not acceptable.”

Prime Minister Rabuka criticised Pryde last July for failing to turn up to work, seven months after he was reinstated.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu then suspended his NZ$185,000 salary and benefits, following a public backlash over his absence.

Pryde said he had been living on his savings over the past year and was “relieved” that the latest corruption charges were dropped.

However, he has filed a judicial review of the President’s decision to cut his pay in the Suva High Court.

Pryde refused to be drawn on whether he would take any further action or what the future held for him workwise.