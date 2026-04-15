Iran trolls Trump with AI-generated LEGO video – now ‘banned’

The war on Iran is not only being fought on the battlefield, reports France24 — it is also playing out online.
Iran’s state media recently took a leaf out of the White House’s own social media playbook, mocking US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an AI-generated propaganda video styled like a LEGO animation.
The clip suggested that Trump launched the conflict to distract from scrutiny over his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
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The video quickly circulated online, highlighting how artificial intelligence is being used as a tool of political messaging and satire in modern conflicts.
Tehran’s video appears to be a direct response to the White House’s own aggressive digital strategy, which uses AI and memes to attack opponents.
In recent weeks, Washington’s official accounts have pumped out a stream of viral content about US military action in Iran — splicing real missile-strike footage with memes, pop-culture references and video-game imagery — in an effort to win the narrative battle online and flex its technological and military might.
As governments increasingly turn to shareable content to influence public opinion, distinguishing fact from manipulation becomes more challenging.
In this edition of France 24’s Truth or Fake, Vedika Bahl analyses how information warfare is unfolding across social platforms and examines the line between messaging, misinformation and digital propaganda in the Middle East war.
YouTube bans Iran-linked LEGO ‘slopaganda’ group Video: France24
YouTube bans LEGO satire group
As the “meme war” between the US and Iran continues via AI “slopaganda”, YouTube has now banned the account of Iran-linked group Explosive Media, which has been pumping out a wave of viral LEGO-style AI videos ridiculing the US war effort in Iran.
The videos were also trolling trolling President Trump.
Tehran has slammed the ban as “suppressing the truth”, but the viral videos can still be seen on Instagram and other social media.
In France24’s Truth or Fake, Vedika Bahl analyses this latest online crackdown, as well as what is known of the group behind these viral AI propaganda clips.
Al Jazeera reports that Iran has condemned the ban imposed by YouTube on the pro-Iranian group that released LEGO-style videos after posting one lampooning United States President Donald Trump and declaring “Iran won” last week.
Explosive Media said on X last week that YouTube suspended its account for “violent content”, while the group’s other online accounts appeared unaffected.
“Seriously! Are our LEGO-style animations actually violent?” Explosive Media asked.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the ban was a move to suppress “the truth” about the US-Israel war on Iran.
He added: “Simply to suppress the truth about their ‘illegal war’ on Iran and shield the American administration’s false narrative from any competing voice.”