Asia Pacific Report

A massive Stop Wars Aotearoa coalition rally and march on the US Consulate took place in Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau last Saturday, 11 April 2026.

“We’re going to stand up for the people of Iran, stand up for the people of Palestine, stand up for the people of Lebanon, stand up for the people of Venezuela, stand up for the people of Cuba, stand up for this fight against the American empire,” declared organiser Joe Carolan.

US and Israeli imperialism was strongly denounced by political, civil society, human rights and migrant speakers.

Protesters staged a “die-in” on the street in front of the consulate to mark the targeted slaughter of 168 children at the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in the southeastern Iranian city of Minab by US bombs. This tragedy took place on February 28, the opening day of the illegal and unprovoked US-Israel war on the Islamic Republic.

Photographs: David Robie

 

Stop Wars Aotearoa
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SW1: Warming up with kōrero in Aotea Square. Image: David Robie/APR
SW2: "Palestine Solidarity - Boycott Israel" . . . marching on Queen Street. Image: David Robie/APR
SW3: "Hands off Iran" . . . marching down Queen Street. Image: David Robie/APR
SW4: Double mike . . . Stop Wars Aotearoa organiser Joe Carolan. Image: David Robie/APR
SW5: A "die-in" outside the US Consulate in Auckland to honour the 168 children massacred by US bombs at a Minab girls' school on the opening day of the war on on Iran on 28 February 2026. Image: David Robie/APR
SW6: "Stand Against Genocide" placard in Aotea Square. Image: David Robie/APR
SW7: "War Is Stupid" . . . three generations of protesters in one family. Image: David Robie/APR
SW8: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa co-chair Maher Nazzal speaking in Aotea Square. Image: David Robie/APR
SW9: "War Cooks The Climate" . . . a coffin for Mother Earth outside the US Consulate. Image: David Robie/APR
SW10: "Americans Abroad Against The War" . . . marching down Queen Street. Image: David Robie/APR
SW11: PSNA's Suraya Esau, Del Abcede and fellow activists in Aotea Square. Image: David Robie/APR
SW12: PSNA's David Robie and fellow protesters. Image: David Robie/APR
SW13: Stop Wars Aotearoa poster, 11 April 2026.
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