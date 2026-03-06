War in Iran – journalism in crisis as reporters work amid bombs, says RSF

Pacific Media Watch

Journalists in Iran have been working amid hostile air strikes for almost a week since the start of the US-Israeli offensive while also facing repression from the Iranian regime.

Internet access in the country remains limited and information is scarce.

As war spreads across the region, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has expressed its solidarity with journalists in the zone and has called on all parties involved in the conflict to guarantee their protection and the right to information.

“As the region goes up in flames, access to reliable information about the war following the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel, is more essential than ever — both regionally and internationally,” said Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East Desk, in a statement.



“Every single stakeholder involved in this war in Iran and the Middle East more widely is required, under international law, to guarantee the safety of reporters and their freedom to carry out their work.”

Although the situation was volatile and characterised by violence, respect for the right to information was still an obligation,” he said.

“The safety of journalists is non-negotiable. War must under no circumstances hinder the work of the press.

‘Release journalists’ call

“US and Israeli strikes against Iran must not endanger the media professionals covering those events. The Iranian regime must immediately release the journalists it is holding and cease all pressures against those covering the war.”

The death toll in Iran from the US-Israeli attacks has risen to 1,230, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency has reported. The deadliest single incident occurred in the city of Minab in southeastern Iran, where a strike on an elementary girls school killed “about 180 young children”. In Israel, at least 11 have been killed and hundreds injured but details and the narrative are strictly controlled by state authorities. Specific details on journalist casualties are not yet known.