US-Israel’s war of aggression – Epic Fury or Epic Screw-up?

COMMENTARY: By Eugene Doyle

Western countries, including Australia and New Zealand, were quick to line up to support Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israeli blitzkrieg on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They were effectively throwing international law into a cauldron of blood and mayhem. These same Western powers — and the Gulf Arab states that stand with them — may soon live to regret it.

In an article on February 21, I wrote, “A precision strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefaction trains (that purify, cool, and compress the gas), for example, would drop a bomb into the world’s gas market.”

Should the Iranian state survive the terrifying onslaught, it has vowed to strike back in ways that could crash the global economy.

Early signs point to a long war

Two early signs of their potential to do so are the closure of all the civilian airports in the Gulf and the effective closure by Iran of the Strait of Hormuz.

The first one stops the daily movement of 500,000 international passengers through Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other airports, the second cuts off the shipment of 21 million barrels of oil and gas a day (20 percent of global daily requirements).

The knock-on effects of a prolonged war are almost incalculable but as I pointed out in a recent article if Iran manages to resist the most powerful military in the world, the shockwaves will soon transfer to our own economies.

I thought that would be a measure of last resort but Iran struck the site with drones on March 3 and — should they choose — could destroy the facility entirely which would take years to rebuild.

Qatar immediately shut down Ras Laffan, the source of 20 percent of the world’s LNG. UK wholesale gas prices immediately jumped 50 percent.

Countries like Australia and New Zealand may end up on the losing end of a bidding war for oil, LNG and agricultural petrochemicals if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

One should remember that Iran has many thousands of short range missiles and countless mines sprinkled along its coastline which will be all-but-impossible to suppress.

Nuclear propaganda and mischaracterisations

For the moment, the assassination of the Supreme Leader may see champagne corks popping in Western capitals but, as I warned recently, a decapitation strike could lead a furious or desperate Iran to lash out, sinking a US aircraft carrier by using their hypersonic missiles.

There is also a non-trivial risk that the US and Israel could use nuclear weapons if things go sideways.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” the US president gloated on his Truth Social. Ironically, Ayatollah Khamenei is in reality the man who has done the most to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa (religious decree) against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons in 2003. Along with President Masoud Pezeshkian (who campaigned successfully on a platform on lowering tensions with the US) Khamenei was the target of a barrage of missiles this weekend. One Peace President trying to kill another Peace President. So mendacious and incoherent is the Western empire that Trump can tout the total destruction of Iran’s nuclear programme one week and the next (on February 21) his negotiator Steve Witkoff can tell the world that Iran is “one week from the bomb”. Ponder that: for the past 20 years (more than 1000 weeks) Netanyahu has been pointing at his little bomb diagram. I am in the camp of those who say this was never about nuclear weapons and most ludicrously nothing to do with democracy. 150 dead Iranian schoolgirls is a grim testament to that. Advancing women’s rights or imperial ambitions?

The movements in Iran for women’s rights and political pluralism will be in no way advanced by this criminal attack by states currently committing genocide in Palestine. This is a forever war against a powerful sovereign Iran that acts as a major regional player capable of being a counter-balance to a supremacist Israel and the USA. Arab leaders appear to have had second thoughts about the benefits of destroying Iran. Last week they expressed outrage after US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he would be fine with Israel fulfilling both its Zionist project and its biblical promise (Genesis 15:18) of taking all the land stretching from the Nile in Egypt to the Euphrates, a land grab which would cover modern-day Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and parts of Iraq and Saudi Arabia. “It would be fine if they took it all,” the US Ambassador told Tucker Carlson. Not a single administration figure took him to task for the statement which he tried unconvincingly to rewind. We should all fear victory by the US and Israel. Violent, tyrannical and expansionist, they will see victory over Iran as a stepping stone to yet more crimes against humanity. We truly are in the throes of a Thucydidean world where the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must. Unilateral violence must not trump law. Lions versus parrots

The Spanish Prime Minister slammed the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. “We reject the unilateral military action of the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order,” Sánchez wrote on X. This marks Spain out as a rebel against a militant West that funds and fuels genocide, destroys country after country, kidnaps and kills leaders, kills negotiators in the midst of negotiations, and is the greatest killer of civilians — women, children, men and babies — in foreign lands in all the decades since the Second World War. Cuba, itself undergoing a brutal blockade imposed by the Trump regime, made a valuable contribution: “President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the attacks, calling them “a flagrant violation of International Law and the UN Charter.” Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “Strict respect for the principles of international law and the UN Charter must prevail, in particular the sovereign equality of States, non-interference in their internal affairs, the prohibition of the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.”