‘Explicit aggression’ against Iran needs clear condemnation, envoy tells NZ

Asia Pacific Report

Iran’s ambassador to New Zealand says the joint US and Israeli strikes on his country need stronger condemnation, reports TV1 News.

Ambassador Reza Nazar Ahari described the strikes as “explicit aggression” and a violation of the UN Charter.

“There is no doubt about it, and it deserves a very clear type of condemnation,” he told TV1 News in an interview broadcast tonight.

In a statement on Sunday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon “acknowledged” the US-Israeli strikes and condemned Iran.

“New Zealand has consistently condemned Iran’s nuclear programme, its destabilising activities in the region and elsewhere, and its repression of its own people.”

Ahari said the strikes on Iran were unilateral.

“What Iran is seeking is, since the beginning, through the diplomatic negotiations and all other measures Iran has taken, is a kind of commitment to multilateralism.”

Iran maintained regular diplomatic contact with New Zealand officials, including Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Ahari said, expressing confidence of continuing bilateral relations.

“Of course, there are difference of opinions and ideas between any other any country in the world. We are in a direct and regular contact with each other.”

My statement this afternoon on the current situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/N1Zdgj9El8 — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) March 2, 2026

No plans to expel ambassador

TV1 News also reports that a spokesperson for Prime Minister Luxon said there were no plans to expel the Iranian Ambassador.

“It’s important we have a way of talking to other countries, including those we disagree with,” the spokesperson said.

“New Zealand’s Ambassador to Iran was withdrawn in January because it wasn’t safe to remain there, so the Iranian Ambassador to New Zealand is our best way of conveying our position to Tehran.”